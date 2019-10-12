Police identify victim of deadly traffic accident

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident late Friday night as Jamel Wallace, 30.

The crash happened at 36th and Redick.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash shortly after 11 p.m.

Investigators said Wallace had been southbound on Martin Avenue in a Chevy Equinox. Police said that as he approached Redick Avenue he lost control on a curve and left the road. The vehicle hit a retaining wall and then crashed into a tree.

Fire personnel cut through the wreckage to free Wallace.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival.