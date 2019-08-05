Police identify suspect linked to Amber Alert for Camille Iacono

Lincoln Police say Nathan Kempter, 32, of Colorado, is the man who was taken into custody Friday evening in connection with the Amber Alert issued 14-year-old Camille Iacono.

That word came during a police briefing Monday morning as police provided the first details of the case since word that Camille had been located in Highlands Ranch, just south of Denver, early Saturday morning.

Police said Kempter was arrested after police finally located Camille. Iacono was reunited with her family later that day.

Iacono was reported missing in Lincoln around 5 p.m. on Friday when officers responded to the 2500 Block of S 74th Street.

Police said she had previously been corresponding with individuals who were out of state and she was likely the victim of a child enticement scenario.

LPD said they talked to her mother and a friend of hers, as well as looked into her computer and phone. That is where police discovered communication with Kempter. Iacono was located in Colorado hours later and an LPD officer flew to Colorado to investigate the suspect's home.

Police are still unsure how long Iacono and Kempter had been talking.

In the hours after Iacono went missing, both an Endangered Missing Advisory and an Amber Alert were issued.

Both were canceled after Iacono was found safe.

Initial reports stated it was possible the suspect was driving an SUV with Texas license plates, but investigators have since learned that was not the case.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said they are going to continue to improve the Amber Alert process and the spread of information.