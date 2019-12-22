Police identify pedestrian killed in traffic accident

Police have identified a pedestrian killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening as Cecil Redden, 62, of Omaha.

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near 60th and Pinkney on Saturday night.

The accident happened near 60th and Pinkney shortly before 6 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was southbound on 60th Street as Redden was crossing west to east in the middle of the block and was hit by the oncoming vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

