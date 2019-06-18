Police identify motorcyclist killed in Highway 75 crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday after hitting an SUV stopped in congested traffic on northbound Highway 75 from behind, according to an Omaha Police report.

Vernon Hunter, 49, of Sioux City was pronounced dead at the scene after the Harley-Davidson he was riding struck a 2016 Honda CRV, spun off the back of the vehicle, and was hit by a school bus, the report states.

The crash on Highway 75 just south of Ames Avenue was reported at 5 p.m. Monday. The highway was shut down for several hours, reopening at 9:15 p.m.