Three people found shot to death in a southeast Des Moines duplex were identified as two brothers and a teenage friend.

Officers and medics responding to a report about a shooting found the bodies around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police on Friday identified those killed as 19-year-old Devonte Swanks, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, and 15-year-old Thayne Wright. All were from Des Moines.

Police didn't release details about the shootings. No arrests have been reported.