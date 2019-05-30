Police hunt four men linked to break-in and auto theft

Council Bluffs Police are trying to untangle a string of overlapping things gone wrong.

At 2:49 Thursday morning four men turned up at Sulley Towing on South 20th Street and began going through vehicles on the lot. Three of them climbed through a window to get inside the business. An employee was on site and when the intruders noticed him, they left.

Approximately 20 minutes later, at 3:12, officers were called to a hit-and-run accident near North 16th and Avenue D. Witnesses told them that two men got out of a black Acura involved and ran from the scene.

The crash happened in front of Real Value Auto and the business had video of the incident. As officers reviewed that video they noticed that the same men who had broken into Sulley Towing had also been at Real Value Auto before the crash and they had stolen a GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police at 712 328-4728 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 712 328-STOP.