Police help get full military honors for homeless veteran’s funeral in Fla.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFOX/CNN) - Many people didn't know John Meade Jr. was a veteran when he was alive, but they wanted to honor him properly now that he's gone.

The St. Augustine Police Department helped get a burial with full honors for John Meade Jr., a homeless veteran. (Source: Police/WFOX/CNN)

"He was very much appreciated, and we all appreciate the service that he did, not only for everybody else, but for what he stood for," said one of the attendees at his funeral.

For at least 10 years, he sat on the same bench in St. Augustine every day, a friendly face to people who passed by.

While he talked to everybody, no one knew much about him.

A police officer in the outreach department spent 80 hours digging for information about Meade after he died. He found out Meade served in the U.S. Army and wanted him to have a proper burial.

The department asked the community to come out to Jacksonville National Cemetery, and they showed up by the dozens.

"In the end, he had a lot of family," said an attendee.

