Police find man shot near 49th and Miami streets in North Omaha

A man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound Monday evening at the North 49th and Miami Streets, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy: MGN

The Omaha Police Department reported officers responded to the area to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics took the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or go to omahacrimestoppers.org.