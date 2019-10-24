Police detail the capture of Jamie Kennedy after standoff Wednesday night

Omaha Police have released details of a fugitive's final moments of freedom before a standoff that ended in his arrest Wednesday night.

Authorities had been hunting for Jamie Kennedy who was wanted for domestic violence; assaulting an officer; criminal mischief and charges linked to a law enforcement pursuit on Tuesday. Kennedy eluded capture.

Police got word Wednesday afternoon that Kennedy had been seen near 57th and Fowler Avenue. He escaped once again.

Kennedy had been on police radar as a real threat prior to those incidents. They had turned to the public for help in tracking down their fugitive on Monday. By Wednesday evening they were getting the answers they needed

Authorities received information that their elusive suspect was at the Grandridge Apartments at 100th and Crown Point Plaza. They went after him full force.

OPD's Uniform Patrol Bureau teamed with the Gang Unit; K-9 Unit; Fugitive Task Force and the Air Support Unit.

They located Kennedy barricaded in a garage at the apartment complex. SWAT and police negotiators joined the law enforcement team on scene and Kennedy was ultimately taken into custody.

He was booked on a variety of felony warrants.