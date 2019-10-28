Police detail armed robberies they believe to be related

Omaha Police released details Monday morning about a string of armed robberies on Sunday night - crimes they now say were related.

Shots were fired in two of the incidents.

Police say the robber fired two shots in a holdup at the 60th and Center Bucky's and two shots in a holdup at Tobacco Road Discounts on

Saddle Creek near Woolworth. No one was injured at either location.

The rapid-fire crime spree began to take shape shortly before 7 o'clock Sunday night, October 27th.

At 6:57 p.m. police received a report of a robbery at the Kum & Go near 72nd and Blondo. Witnesses told officers that a

man in a black shirt, black hat and gray pants came into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money. He left with cash and

cigarettes and walked away heading south.

At 7:13 p.m. officers responded to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar Store near Northwest Radial Highway and

Seward. An employee told them that a man in his 20s had come in, shown a handgun, demanded money and threatened to shoot. He left

on foot with cash.

At 7:36 p.m. the call from Tobacco Road Discounts came it - a report of a robbery and shots fired.

A store employee told investigators that a man wearing a red sweater with stripes and gray sweatpants came into the store, pulled a ski

mask over his face, pulled a handgun and demanded money.

The robber was given money from the register and police say he then demanded money from the safe, fire the gun and continued to

demand money. After getting more cash he left the store, firing the gun again on his way out.

At 7:37 p.m. the call came in from the fourth and final target of the night - the Bucky's at 60th and Center - a report of a

robbery and shots fired.

An employee told officers that the robber had shown a handgun and demanded money from the register and the safe. They said he fired

the gun twice in the course of the holdup and took a wallet from a customer before leaving. Investigators said he might have made his

escape in a dark blue sedan.

By Monday morning police said all of these crimes are believed to have been related.

The investigations continue. If you have any information on the robberies call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.