Police chief sent fake check, tweets tips on identifying scam

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten tweeted this photo of an "elaborate scam check" sent to him at the police station via FedEx on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. "If you get one of these, call the bank to verify it's legit," he said in the tweet. (La Vista Police Department)
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Even the police can't escape the latest scams.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten on Wednesday tweeted a photo of an "elaborate scam check" sent to him at the police station via FedEx.

The "check" in the photo made out to Lausten in the amount of $1,350 and was from a Kansas-based business' account at a Kansas-based bank, Lausten said in the tweet. It was accompanied by instructions asking for a text confirmation that would provide additional instructions for the recipient to follow.

"If you get one of these, call the bank to verify it's legit," he said in the tweet.

 