Police chief sent fake check, tweets tips on identifying scam

Even the police can't escape the latest scams.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten on Wednesday tweeted a photo of an "elaborate scam check" sent to him at the police station via FedEx.

The "check" in the photo made out to Lausten in the amount of $1,350 and was from a Kansas-based business' account at a Kansas-based bank, Lausten said in the tweet. It was accompanied by instructions asking for a text confirmation that would provide additional instructions for the recipient to follow.

"If you get one of these, call the bank to verify it's legit," he said in the tweet.