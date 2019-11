An Omaha Police pursuit came to an end near 22nd and F streets late Friday night – the scene where they found the wrecked and abandoned suspect vehicle.

The chase happened around 11 p.m.

6 News CityCam video captured part of the pursuit southbound on Highway 75 near Cuming.

When officers caught up to the vehicle at 22nd and F it had been abandoned.