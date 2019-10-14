Wanted man disrobes during foot chase with Lincoln Police

Yannick Yuma is jailed and facing a variety of charges after being captured by Lincoln Police officers who ran him down as he peeled off his clothes.

Officers were called to a Casey's convenience store on October 10th shortly before 10 p.m. to investigate a report of a man refusing to leave the store.

The man, later identified as Yuma, did leave before the officers arrived but they tracked him down at a residence in the 900 block of South 12th.

Police said Yuma, 34, then ran out the back and began discarding his clothes. The officers chased him and told him to stop but he kept going.

The pursuing officers eventually tackled and arrested him. Then they found he was in possession of .9 grams of marijuana, 1.3 grams of suspected amphetamines, and a syringe. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Yuma was jailed for the warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest.