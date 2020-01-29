Police arrest suspect in robbery of Cedar Rapids student

Police have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a student at a Cedar Rapids high school.

Cedar Rapids police said Tuesday the 18-year-old male remained in custody but would not yet release his name or the charges against him.

The robbery was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot at Kennedy High School. The 18-year-old student was nearing her vehicle when confronted by the robber.

Police say he displayed a handgun and took only her cellphone. She was not injured.