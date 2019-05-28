Man who broke into Lincoln restaurant found with $30,000 in stolen watches

Lincoln Police said a man caught with four stolen watches valued at $30,000 was found by police after breaking into a Lincoln restaurant on Memorial Day.

LPD said around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, they were called to Penelope’s Café near 47th and Pioneers Blvd.

An employee of the store said someone had burglarized the store, and upon arrival, officers discovered a rock was used to shatter the front door.

Police said the suspect, now identified as Kiki Williams, 57, entered the business and stole $75 in cash and $240 in homemade jewelry.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and identified Williams, and during a search of his apartment, four watches, reported stolen from Swiss Clock in January, were found.

The watches are valued at $30,000.

