Police arrest robbery suspect after search that prompted alert

Omaha Police have arrested a robbery suspect after a high-profile hunt in the area of 93rd and Maple Monday afternoon.

An Emergency Alert was sent out in the course of tracking him down.

Police followed that with a notification by Twitter that if you received the Emergency Alert but are not within the area near 93rd and Maple, you are asked to disregard the notification.

Officers had been searching for a male suspect dressed in all black clothing.

He had last been seen on foot in the area noted and was apprehended around 2:30 p.m.