Police arrest Lyft driver for alleged sexual assault of passenger

Omaha Police have arrested Lyft driver Komlanvi Avitso, 39, for the alleged sexual assault of a female passenger in May.

Detectives from the Adult Sexual Assault Squad made the arrest. He is accused of First Degree Sexual Assault.

Investigators said Avitso had been working as a Lyft driver when he picked up a woman in the early morning hours of May 19th.

Police said the victim had recently left what was described as “an Omaha drinking establishment,” with friends. According to investigators, she was only a few blocks from her home when Avitso picked her up.

Authorities say records show that Avitso took several hours to drop the woman off at her home and they say Avitso’s DNA was recovered from the victim.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.