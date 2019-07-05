Police and fire crews kept busy as holiday drew to a close

Police and fire crews were on the run as the holiday wound down overnight.

A number of fireworks injuries and complaints were reported in the metro.

In one incident a child was injured by fireworks at 27th and F Street. He is being treated at a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Some people made no effort to conceal their violations of launching fireworks past the 11 p.m. cutoff. Omaha’s riverfront was lit up and smoke-filled well after 11.

In Bellevue, police are looking for the person responsible for smashing out the back window of a police cruiser.

Lieutenant Reed tweeted the picture and said the damage was intentional. If you have any information about it, call Bellevue PD.

And a Hawaiian Village homeowner had a close call when a fire broke out in a trash container and began to spread.

It appears a trash can caught fire outside a home at Hawaiian Village Lake then spread to two cars parked there and made its way to the house. Only the front of the house was scorched by the time the fire was put out. No one was injured.