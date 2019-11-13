Elementary locked down after pursuit suspect briefly enters north Omaha school

Nebraska State Patrol said pursuit in north Omaha led to a brief lockdown at an elementary school after one of two juvenile suspects was able to get into the school.

Saratoga Elementary school was briefly on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2019, due to police activity in the area. (Rachel Urbanski / WOWT)

An OPS official confirmed at 3:20 p.m. that Integrated Learning Program, formerly known as Saratoga Elementary School, was no longer on lockdown.

One suspect was in custody shortly after the incident, but authorities were still looking for the second suspect, NSP said.

NSP said the incident began when troopers pursued two girls in a stolen car after attempting to stop the vehicle on Highway 75 for speeding. But the driver kept going and eventually lost control and got stuck on grass near the school.

At that point, NSP said, the two suspects fled on foot.

The pursuit led to the lockdown after one of the suspects was able to get inside the school after a school staffer let them inside, NSP said￼￼.

"We’re not really for sure exactly what happened or why they were let into the school but we’ll probably do some follow up on that," NSP Trooper Michael Grummert said.

It is unclear whether the suspects were armed, he said.

"There was one party that was let into the school but they came right back out," Grummert said. "They were immediately taken into custody and the other party we did not find."

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.