Police: Woman arrested in Wichita home where body found

WICHITA, Kan. - Police say an armed woman in her 20s has been arrested after a standoff in a Wichita home where the body of a man was found by officers.

Television station KSN reports that the standoff began around noon Sunday when officers were sent to a convenience store for a report of a woman suspected of robbing it.

Police Capt. Windell Nicholson says responding officers spotted the woman at a nearby intersection holding a gun, then heard a gunshot and saw the woman run into a home.

Several hours later, the woman came out of the house and was arrested.

Inside, police say they found a man in his 60s dead from injuries to his upper body.