Police: Vegas officer shot at man, 93, who shot maintenance worker in apartment office

A surveillance camera captured the moment police say 93-year-old Robert Thomas shot a maintenance worker in his apartment complex’s management office.

Authorities have charged Robert Thomas with kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm within a structure, burglary with a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. (Source: Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

Officer Ronald Hornyak’s body camera shows him opening fire at the suspect through the office’s glass door, then snatching the man to the ground.

Police said Thomas went to the office last Thursday morning upset about water damage in his apartment. After making threats, Thomas allegedly shot a maintenance worker twice in the legs.

“I just wanted to screw him up a little,” Thomas said in court, according to KVVU. “Make him sit down in his chair. I came up on him. If I wanted to really harm him, I could have shot him between the eyes. I don’t want to hurt anybody.”

Video shows a woman sitting at a desk in the office before the shooting began. Police said she was on the phone with dispatch when she convinced Thomas to let her leave.

Officer Hornyak first reached the scene.

“Drop the gun,” Hornyak shouted as he fired a single round. “Drop the gun. Drop it now.”

The suspect complied. Police said the round went through the lapel of Thomas’ jacket, but it never penetrated his body.

His only wounds were a gash to the head suffered after being yanked to the ground.

Thomas and the victim were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released.

Authorities have charged Thomas with kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm within a structure, burglary with a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.