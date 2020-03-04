Man arrested after cutting victim flees after fight, Omaha Police report

An Omaha man was arrested after he cut another man during a dispute, according to authorities.

(Pixabay)

The Omaha Police Department reported Randy Murray, 36, was booked into Douglas County Corrections early Wednesday for felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police said officers responded to a cutting report at an apartment near 114th Street and West Maple Street at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The alleged victim was located nearby suffering from apparent cutting wounds after fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators determined the man and Murray had a dispute that resulted in property damage, then a physical fight.

During the fight, Murray cut the man, police said. The alleged victim was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Murray's court date was not available as of Wednesday morning.