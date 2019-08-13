Police: Ala. McDonald’s employee used customer’s credit card to order pizza

A Millbrook McDonald’s employee has been arrested after allegedly ordering a pizza using a customer’s credit card.

According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, Wetumpka resident Priandra Thomas, 29, has been charged with identity theft in connection with an incident at the McDonald’s located at 3755 Highway 14. The victim said he visited the restaurant at around 9:30 a.m. and shortly after he checked his bank account, noticing an unauthorized transaction.

Johnson said an investigation revealed an employee from McDonald’s had ordered food from Pizza Hut at 10:30 a.m. Through receipts and video investigators collected, police were able to identify Thomas as the suspect.

Johnson said there is more than one victim in this case.

“During this investigation it was discovered that there are additional victims whose information has been compromised and additional charges against this offender are anticipated,” he said.

Police are asking any recent customers of the McDonald’s to check their accounts and look for any unauthorized charges.

“Be vigilant in checking your financial accounts to prevent incidents of identity theft and fraud from occurring,” Johnson said.

Thomas was taken to the Elmore County Jail after her arrest, where she was also wanted on an outstanding traffic warrant.

