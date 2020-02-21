Police: Man in custody following overnight standoff in Omaha

Authorities are investigating after a man barricaded himself from Omaha Police, Friday morning.

Dozens of officers surrounded a home on S 42nd and H Streets from just before midnight until about 3:30 a.m.

Omaha Police said they were originally called out because of a shots fired and assault in progress investigation. Officers said they are investigating to figure out if shots were actually fired.

6 News cameras captured the moment officers stormed inside the home and brought the man out in handcuffs.

Investigators said the SWAT team took in the man without incident.

