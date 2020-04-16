Police: Keep your pants on when checking the mail

Police in northern Maryland are keeping it light in the middle of a pandemic.

With so many people working from home, some of us may be getting a bit too casual, the police in Taneytown, Maryland, suggest. (Source: Taneytown Police Department, Facebook)

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox,” a tongue-in-cheek post on the department’s Facebook page says. “You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

The community of 6,700 is located near the Pennsylvania border, about 40 miles northwest of Baltimore.

