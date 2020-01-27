Police ID man whose body was found in burning Norfolk home

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found inside a burning northeast Nebraska home.

The fire broke out Friday in Norfolk and was reported just before 10 a.m. by a postal worker who called 911. Arriving firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home and had to cut through the home's roof and an exterior wall to extinguish the fire.

Police said Monday the man's been identified as 64-year-old Robert Nelson.

A final autopsy report has yet to be issued. Police say the fire appears to have been accidental.