Police ID man killed in Friday night traffic accident

Police have identified the man who was killed in a Capital City traffic accident Friday night as Chance Wineberger of Lincoln.

The crash happened on West O Street between NW 40th and NW 44th Street around 11:40 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles that had rolled over. Investigators said a westbound SUV and an eastbound pickup truck had collided in the eastbound lanes.

Police said Sunday that Wineberger was the driver of the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people who were in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for treatment. One was transported in critical condition.