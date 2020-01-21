Police: ‘Highly addictive’ Girl Scout cookies threaten Wis. Community

Police warned of a threat coming to the community.

A Facebook post from the Kenosha Police Department struck an ominous tone, describing it as a “highly addictive substance.”

Surely, the community about 30 miles south of Milwaukee was already up in arms, but authorities pulled no punches.

“These substances go by several different street names,” the Facebook post continued. “Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores are a few of them.”

But what sort of monsters would torment southeast Wisconsin so?

“This operation is run primarily by young girls who get you in with a good cause story and soon you’re hooked.”

Oh, a classic addiction scheme. Get them hooked and create a lifelong customer.

But the Kenosha police offered a way out.

“If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department,” the post continued. “Officers will be happy to assist with proper disposal.”

Serve and protect, officers. Serve and protect.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.