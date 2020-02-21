Police: Fremont man arrested for parking lot shooting that left one injured

A Fremont man was arrested in connection to a shooting early Friday in a parking lot, according to authorities.

Gage Havens, 19, is accused of 2nd-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of criminal mischief and discharge of a firearm, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The alleged shooting occurred in a business parking lot in the 500 block of west 23rd Street at 2:43 a.m.

Investigators said Havens fired a pistol at a man during an argument.

The man sustained a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Fremont Methodist Health where he was treated and released.

The pistol used in the shooting was seized as evidence.

The incident was investigated by the Fremont Police Patrol Division, Fremont Police Detective Bureau, the 3 CORPS Drug Task Force and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond amount and court date information for Havens was not immediately available Friday afternoon.