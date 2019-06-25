Police: Drunk driver struck bike officer near CWS

Omaha police say an officer will be okay after a drunken driver struck her Monday evening near TD Ameritrade Park.

The incident began at 8:42 p.m. at 13th and Cass streets when the driver of a 2010 Hyundai Accent swerved around a stopped vehicle at a red light. The driver then traveled over a raised curbed median and struck a bicycle officer who was also stopped for the red light.

The driver then continued and was eventually stopped near 13th and Mike Fahey streets.

Officer Romina Perez suffered an injury to her left knee and complained of back pain.

Police said the driver of the car, 26-year-old Breanna Mickles of Omaha, also had an infant improperly restrained in the rear of her car.

Mickles was booked on numerous charges including DUI, reckless driving, child abuse neglect, and having an open alcohol container.