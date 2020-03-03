Police: Driver runs from fiery wreck in Omaha

A driver decided to run away from the scene of a fiery crash on N 72nd and Grant Streets overnight Tuesday, according to Omaha Police.

The crash occurred around 12:43 a.m. Investigators told 6 News the vehicle was speeding northbound on N 72nd Street when it lost control, hit a pole and burst into flames.

Witnesses told officers the driver ran from the crash site with his shoes on fire.

OPPD responded to the scene because of the downed power pole.

Police said they are still searching for that driver.