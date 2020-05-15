Police: Child pulled from water in Arkansas City dies

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police in southeastern Kansas say a child has died after being pulled from water in neighborhood just east of Arkansas City.

Wichita television station KAKE reports that police and medics were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m.

Thursday for a report of a possible drowning. When they arrived, CPR was being administered to a child.

The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the child's name or age. The death remains under investigation.