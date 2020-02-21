Police: Bellevue apartment armed robbery suspect said deal to buy weed 'went south'

More information has been filed by authorities about an apartment armed robbery in Bellevue Wednesday that led to three men and one minor being arrested - and one man sent to the hospital after he was struck in the head with a pistol, according to investigators.

As previously reported, Te’Karri Stubblefield, 19, Aaron Wilson, 23, Colby Raumaker, 19 and an unnamed minor were taken into custody not long after the alleged robbery occurred.

Stubblefield is charged with 2nd-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and theft by receiving stolen property.

Wilson is charged with robbery, 2nd-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and theft by receiving stolen property.

Raumaker is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, accessory to a felony and minor drug and traffic charges.

The Bellevue Police report stated the following:

On Wednesday, officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Lloyd Street at about 4:28 p.m. after being told the suspects had entered an apartment, displayed a firearm and fled the scene in a vehicle.

An officer en route to the scene saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The three men and minor were in the car, Raumaker in the driver’s seat.

All four were detained and handcuffed. Police questioned Wilson after he was advised of his Miranda Rights. Wilson told police they had gone to the apartment to “purchase weed, but once they were inside, one of the rear seat passengers brandished a firearm and things went south.”

The suspects checked the apartment for unknown items and left. Wilson would not identify who among them had the firearm or where the firearm was.

Police spoke to the alleged victims at the apartment. One said he heard the front door open and saw three black males enter, one wearing a ski mask.

The male with the ski mask pulled out a gun. Two of the alleged victims ran from the apartment. A third said “the armed gunman yelled at him stating ‘where is Youngblood!?’”

The third alleged victim denied that he was Youngblood before the gunman struck him in the head with the pistol, knocking him unconscious.

The two who fled from the apartment ran to a neighbor’s apartment, who told police he heard the sound of a pistol’s slide being racked, then a voice shout “I’ll pop everyone in this (expletive)!”

The two alleged victims and witness retreated until they saw the suspects leave. The two returned to the apartment to find items missing like IDs and wallets, including a red duffle bag.

Back at the suspects’ car, a red duffle bag containing the missing items was found in the back seat next to Stubblefield and the minor.

A ski mask was found in Raumaker’s pocket. The car also contained marijuana and a glass water pipe commonly referred to as a “bong.”

Raumaker told police he had driven with the other suspects over to the apartment to see a friend, and denied knowing the minor and Stubblefield. Raumaker said he was not with the three suspects during the alleged robbery and had instead walked around until he returned to his car to see the other suspects had come back and left.

A black handgun was found under the driver’s seat, camouflaged by trash. It was loaded with 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, with the serial number “rubbed” off so it was illegible.

The license plate on the car belonged to a different vehicle.

Wilson’s bond has been set at $10,000. Stubblefield’s bond was set at $100,000. Raumaker’s bond was set at $5,000.

Their next court date is March 17.