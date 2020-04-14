Police: 2 found dead in storage unit died of CO poisoning

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say two people found dead in February inside a parked car in a storage unit died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

A news release from the Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office says the ruling came after extensive investigation into the deaths of 29-year-old Beau Gealy and 18-year-old Maci Baily, whose bodies were found the morning of Feb. 28.

Both had been reported missing by their families within the week of their deaths.

The investigation included autopsies, search warrants and subpoenas for well over 1,000 pages of cellphone and social media records and many interviews with various people.