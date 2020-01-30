Polaris will close Spearfish plant, moving work to Iowa

Polaris Industries plans to close its plant in western South Dakota and move the work to Iowa.

The plant in Spearfish specializes in painting parts for Indian Motorcycle.

The Minneapolis-based Polaris will consolidate the paint operations in Spirit Lake, home of Indian Motorcycle.

Polaris spokeswoman Jessica Rogers says it will cut down on logistics costs and lead times to better serve customers. The company says the 33 Spearfish Spearfish employees will have the opportunity to transfer to available positions at other Polaris facilities.