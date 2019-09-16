Plumber shot and killed while working at an Alabama home

Updated: Mon 7:51 AM, Sep 16, 2019

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on Saturday to find a plumber who had been shot dead in the side yard of a home where he had been working.

According to authorities it was determined that the victim, 49-year-old Dewayne Sparks of Anniston Ala., had been shot by the 61-year-old homeowner, Orva Kyle Mcdonald Jr..

Investigators say the victim had no prior acquaintance with the homeowner before coming to repair a clogged sink.

The reason the victim was shot is still under investigation.

