Plea deal yields prison sentence for 2016 death

Tontavious Montgomery has been sentenced to prison for the death of a rival gang member.

Montgomery was convicted of Manslaughter for the death of Terrance Gunn in May, 2016.

He was sentenced to 15 to 20 years on the Manslaughter conviction and another 15 to 20 years for Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony.

The sentences will be served consecutively which means it will be at least 15 years before he's eligible for parole.

Both charges had been reduced in exchange for pleas of No Contest.