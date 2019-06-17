Plea deal reached in case linked to deadly crash

Tony Kenkel’s trial in connection with a deadly traffic accident never happened. It was slated to begin Monday but Kenkel has agreed to a plea deal.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys had questions regarding the strength of their cases.

Kenkel, 29, of Earling, Iowa, agreed to plead No Contest to two counts of manslaughter.

On Saturday, October 18th, Omaha Police say Kenkel crossed the center line on Highway 36 near Lake Cunningham Road. He hit another vehicle head-on, killing Joseph Daniels and Thomas Greise, both of Council Bluffs. Both men were in their early 20s.

Investigators said Kenkel's blood alcohol level tested at .08, right at the mark of Driving Under the Influence.

Tony Kenkel will be sentenced in October.

Each count of manslaughter carries the possibility of 1-to-20-years in prison.