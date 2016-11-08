Plea deal reached in 13-year-old father case

A woman faces prison time for sexual assault on a

It’s a case first reported by WOWT 6 News. Brianne McIntosh appeared in court Monday.

A father at 13-years-old, Joshua Hazelrig just turned 16 but getting a driver's license is taking a back seat to being a dad.

"I love my child and it’s just kind of overwhelming sometimes,” said Hazelrig

Two and a half years ago, the then 19-year-old McIntosh met Joshua during a sleep over at a friend’s house where she had been staying. Well below the age of consent, Josh is a sexual assault victim.

McIntosh appeared in court Monday; Prison may be the next move after she entered No Contest pleas to felony sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

"I feel she should do the time that she took away from him for having a normal childhood growing up,” said Joshua’s mother Kim Hazelrig.

The plea agreement means prison time is possible for the now 21-year-old woman found guilty of sexual assault.

"Pleading to the felonies that include prison time is appropriate in this kind of case whether you are male or female,” said Dodge County Attorney

Her conviction for sexual assault means another role reversal. McIntosh faces up to 10 years in prison, but the judge says at sentencing she'll have to register as a sex offender. It means her name could be on the sex offender registry for a lifetime.

Kim Hazelrig told WOWT 6 News she’s worried about a future custody battle.

"I don't know how being a registered sex offender is going to affect her parental rights so it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the courts,” said Hazelrig.

The toddler is a Ward of the State and has been placed with his grandmother who is helping Joshua raise him. A dad at 13, he’s growing up fast himself.

Sentencing for 21-year-old Brianne McIntosh is scheduled for December 19th.