Playing games for the benefit of the kids

The recipe is simple (Play Games, Heal Kids) so our cooks are at it again.

Streaming games to benefit Extra Life and Children's Hospital and Medical Center

Saturday brought a new venue. Bellevue University donated space for the latest round of fund-raising for Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

The game playing generates donations from the field of play that go straight to the healing arts in the hands of Children's.

This weekend's even got off with a promising start with $4,500 raised on the first day.

We told you about round one of this season's fund-raising on November 3rd that raised $1,371 dollars so the money continues to add up as the game playing rolls on.

Visit extra-life.org for more information about the project and your chance to donate.