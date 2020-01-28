Plattsmouth schools terminates athletic trainer accused of giving alcohol to minors

Plattsmouth High School has ended its contract with a student athletic trainer after that person admitted providing alcohol to minors.

According to a release from Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard E. Hasty, the school district and local law enforcement investigated a tip that the individual had provided alcohol to minors. That person admitted to doing so, and the district decided that individual would no longer work with Plattsmouth School District students.

The person was a contracted service provider and not an employee of the school or the district; the release states.

The administration has been in communication with the parents of those students who came in contact with the individual, Hasty said in the release.

Law enforcement are also following up on the matter, the release states.

Hasty is also the district's special education program coordinator and the TeamMates mentoring program coordinator.