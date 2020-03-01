Plattsmouth residents concerned over vandalized park

A Plattsmouth Park has been a victim of vandalism recently, residents say this isn’t a good look for their small town.

This retaining wall is covered end to end in red and white paint. We walked the park, unfortunately, this isn’t the only show of vandalism in the area.

Covered in explicit language and rude imagery, a parent we talked to say this takes away from the family feel a park should have.

Today’s beautiful weather drew quite the crowd of people walking dogs and flying kites. Everyone we talked to say they’re disappointed to see someone take away beauty that everyone should be able to enjoy.

Down in the park, you can see where someone has skidded their car through the grass tearing deep grooves in the ground.

One man we met as he flew a kite with his son says he’s disappointed someone considers getting up to no good a good time.

“It’s not a good excuse at all they have better things to do go volunteer help out your society don’t put an eyesore on a nice part of the park where people come to enjoy nature but instead they see graffiti,” said Chad Coffelt, a resident.

We asked families what can be done to stop this kind of behavior. One couple says they want to see cameras in the area to help hold the people responsible accountable.

