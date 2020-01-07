Plattsmouth plans for flood prevention, protecting water treatment plant

Some good news for the town of Plattsmouth. Two big decisions have been made that will help them prevent more flood damage in the future.

First up, the Corps of Engineers has a contractor ready to start work next week on a major breach along the Platte River just north of Plattsmouth.

The city expects the hole to be plugged by March 1st. The levee will help protect the town's water treatment plant, well system, and wastewater treatment plant from potential spring flooding.

The second piece of good news comes out of the town's council. Last night it approved up to $180,000 to set up walls of sandbags around these systems as additional protection.

The city is also working on plans to move the wastewater treatment plant as a more permanent solution.

“That's our goal -- our eventual goal, yes, but that's several years in the making, so meanwhile we've got to get the plant operational and then protect what we're operating,” said Erv Portis, Plattsmouth City Administrator.

The city says it’s hoping to have the wastewater treatment plant up and running by June. Also noting that poor weather conditions and spring flooding could push that date back.

