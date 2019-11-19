Plattsmouth firefighters train on propane fires

Plattsmouth firefighters geared up against a burning propane tank Tuesday night.

The goal is to work as a team and control the flames. Propane fires, according to Plattsmouth Fire Chief, Mike Wilson, aren't easy to put out.

"You have to be careful on some of that," said Wilson.

Firefighters line up in rows armed with water. They slowly approach the burning propane tank. The middle firefighter has to reach in and turn off the valve. It's not easy and can be scary.

"As you see there is a lot of team work going on. Both teams have to work the same. if one nozzle spraying water gets high or low, left or right that fire is going to come in between a," said Wilson.