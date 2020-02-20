Platte River overflows menace neighborhoods near Fremont

Floodwaters crossed over the road leading into the Timberwood neighborhood on Thursday, prompting a voluntary evacuation for the small area near Fremont.

There are about 30 homes in the neighborhood, located about 10 miles west of Fremont.

A few miles east, the water levels have dropped about four feet from where they were Wednesday. Ice jams have been obstructing parts of the Platte River, particularly around the bridge over Highway 64, causing many to fear areas there that flooded last spring could do so again.

For the past few days, authorities have been keeping an eye on nearby Dodge County Road 19, which has been under threat of flood from the Platte River overflow for the past several days.

Sunday, water started across the road, which was raised in an effort to keep water from nearby highways until the levee can be fixed.

