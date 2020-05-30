Plastic material shortages across the metro

As businesses across the metro are reopening and making changes to keep people healthy, we're experiencing a new shortage.

A shortage of plastic material.

Tim Macrander, the branch manager for Cope Plastics says, "that is an understatement, to say the least."

6 New's pandemic coverage has shown how meatpacking plants, horse carriages, salons and even our own newsroom has added in barriers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"As I see them opening more things up, the demand is just going to keep going up. So and unfortunately, the supply chain is starting to get taxed a little bit," Macrander explained.

As the market for barrier materials continues, the wait times for people getting those supplies are starting to get longer.

"Clear and see-through materials we're starting to see new orders having lead times of 20 plus weeks. Some materials lead times are going into 2021 now."

It's not just the barriers putting a strain on supply, plastic materials are used for the face shields worn by health care professionals.

"I wouldn't even be able to put a percentage or anything on it as far as what the uptick is, but it is, it is remarkably noticeable," Macrander said.

For businesses across the Metro who can't get their hands on hard plastic, Dr. Mark Rupp, a professor and chief of infectious disease at Nebraska Medicine, says something is better than nothing.

"Plastic sheeting or something like that, it might serve the same purpose," Dr. Rupp said. "It might not be quite as durable or quite as attractive, but might do the same thing."

As far as when we'll start to see the supply match up with the demand, Macrander says that's the million-dollar question.

He thinks it'll only get worse as schools start to open up.

"It's just going to increase the amount of barriers that people are going to need because it's going to be difficult to get those kids 6 ft apart in those classrooms," Macrander said.

He went on to say, if it'll work for what they need, the business should consider using materials that are opaque for barriers because it's easier to get a hold of.