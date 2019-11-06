Plans for intercity Lincoln to Omaha bus route continue

The Nebraska Department of Transportation continues to study the plans for a future bus route traveling to and from Lincoln and Omaha.

According to a release, the project team will present a proposal at a second round of public open house meetings.

“We are excited to introduce proposed routes and schedules so we can gather additional input from the public and stakeholders,” said Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit Manager.

Residents may attend any of the following meetings:

• Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office

(444 Cherrycreek Rd., Lincoln, NE 68528); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

• Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library (1324 Silver

St., Ashland, NE 68803); presentations at 12:15, 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

• Friday, November 15, 2019, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center

(2825 Y Street, Omaha, NE 68107); presentations at 12:15 and 2:00 p.m.

There will be a Facebook live option for those who can’t attend the meetings on their Facebook page.

More information about Nebraska’s transit program is available on their website.

