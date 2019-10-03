After 5-1 vote, 380,000 chickens approved for northern Lancaster County

Lincoln Premium Poultry has cleared another hurdle into putting a massive chicken farm in northern Lancaster County. On Wednesday, after several delays, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the project. The chickens will supply Costco.

The poultry plant will include about 380,000 chickens on a farm near Northwest 27th & Ashland Road. (Source: KOLN)

"The experts in this case are the NRD, the health department, NDEE and they are telling us they have no objection," said Tracy Edgerton on the Lincoln and Lancaster County Planning Comission.

Dozens of people testified against the project in a meeting that lasted more than six hours. Much of the passionate testimony was over environmental hazards, traffic, and water use.

"The occurrence of groundwater bearing use is highly variable and in some portions practically no groundwater is available," said Neil McGrath Jr, who testified against the plan.

The location is on the southeast corner of Northwest 27th and Ashland Road. Lincoln Premium Poultry insists it will be following all local zoning regulations and its impacts will be minimal. The applicants for the land are a husband and wife from Raymond.

"We made it our goal to move to the country to farm. To grow, produce and harvest," said Tonya Bussard an applicant for Sunset Poultry. "We now have the opportunity to expand and diversify our farm by becoming poultry producers."

The new chicken farm would be made up of eight barns. Each of which can hold up to 47,500 chickens, totaling 380,000 birds. The application also has plans for a gravel access road, which they estimate about 20 trucks a week will travel on.

The Raymond Central Public School District, just a few miles away from the site, also testified against the project.

"It came down to the water quality, water quantity, the safety of student transportation, air quality," said Dr. Derrick Joel the superintendent.

With this location, about 40-percent of Costco's chickens nationwide will be from Nebraska.

An appeal is expected to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, but for now, the plans will move forward.

