Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri payment cutoff

Planned Parenthood is challenging Missouri's denial of claims for Medicaid payments for a second time in two years.

KCUR reports that Planned Parenthood’s affiliates in Overland Park, Kan., appealed Missouri's cutoff of their fiscal 2020 funding last week in Jackson County, Mo., after an administrative law judge ruled against them last month.

Meanwhile, an appeal of the cutoff of 2019 funding is pending before the Missouri Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood attorney Charles Hatfield described the situation as a “continuation of the same old song and dance.”