Plane slides off taxiway in icy weather as winter storm hits region

Authorities say a plane has slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond.

The weather has closed schools, universities and government offices.

The Delta Airlines A319 was taxiing from the terminal Friday morning when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement. Officials say there are no known injuries.

The closures come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend.

There's a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.